Waaree Renewable Technologies Q2 net profit rises 124.18% to Rs 18.29 cr

The unexecuted order book stands at 897 MW as of September 30, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Revenue from operations increased to Rs 150.06 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 120.56 crore in the same period a year ago

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies posted over 124.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.29 crore in the September quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 8.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 150.06 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 120.56 crore in the same period a year ago.

The unexecuted order book stands at 897 MW as of September 30, it said.

"Our strong financial footing, characterised by a healthy balance sheet, net cash reserves, and a disciplined working capital cycle, empowers us to execute profitable projects with higher returns," Waaree Renewable Technologies CFO Dilip Panjwani said in the statement.

Topics :Q2 resultsIndian companies

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

