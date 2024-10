Websol Energy System on Tuesday reported a profit after tax of Rs 41.98 crore for the September quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted a loss of Rs 3.95 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose manifold to Rs 143.84 crore from Rs 0.30 crore a year ago.