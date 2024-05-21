Home / Companies / Results / Welspun Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit drops 45% to Rs 77.67 crore

Welspun Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit drops 45% to Rs 77.67 crore

The consolidated income dropped to Rs 866.70 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 916.46 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing by the company

Shares of the company tanked more than 8 per cent to trade at Rs 363.65 per share on BSE in the pre-close session. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
Welspun Enterprises on Tuesday reported a 45.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 77.67 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 142.41 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated income dropped to Rs 866.70 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 916.46 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing by the company.

Welspun Enterprises is an infrastructure developer with diversified portfolio of projects in infrastructure and energy sectors.

Shares of the company tanked more than 8 per cent to trade at Rs 363.65 per share on BSE in the pre-close session.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

