Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / SRF Q2 results: Net profit falls 33% to Rs 201.42 cr on higher expenses

SRF Q2 results: Net profit falls 33% to Rs 201.42 cr on higher expenses

The total income rose to Rs 3,457.63 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 3,206.48 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing

Chemical factory, chemicals, SRF chemicals
Delhi-NCR-based SRF Ltd is into technical textiles, chemicals and packaging film businesses. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 3:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chemical firm SRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 33 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 201.42 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on higher expenses and announced plans to invest Rs 1,100 crore on new plants to manufacture fourth-generation refrigerants.

Its net profit stood at Rs 300.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The total income rose to Rs 3,457.63 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 3,206.48 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total expenses increased to Rs 3,173.97 crore in the second quarter from Rs 2,791.67 crore a year ago.

SRF Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said, While the performance this quarter has been expectedly subdued, I believe the worst is now behind us. We will start seeing an improvement from this quarter onwards with a likelihood of a strong finish to the year".

SRF also informed that its Board of Directors approved "a project for setting up new facilities to manufacture fourth generation refrigerants at Dahej, Gujarat or any other location found suitable by the Company at an expected cost of around Rs 1,100 crore".

More From This Section

ICICI Securities Q2FY25 results: Profit surges 25% to Rs 529 crore

Zomato Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 176 crore, misses estimates

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 773 cr

Paytm posts Rs 928 cr profit in Q2 after selling ticketing unit to Zomato

Paytm Q2FY25 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 930 cr; revenue down 34%

The mode of financing will be internal accruals and borrowings, it added.

These facilities aim to meet the future requirements of refrigerants with a significantly lower global warming potential (GWP) and help in lowering carbon footprint.

The plant is expected to be capitalised and commissioned in about 30 months.

Delhi-NCR-based SRF Ltd is into technical textiles, chemicals and packaging film businesses.

The company has 13 manufacturing plants in India and one each in Thailand, South Africa and Hungary. It exports to more than 100 countries.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SRF slips 4% as UBS downgrades to 'Sell' from 'Buy'; sees downside of 22%

SRF, BPCL among top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL for July 31

SRF Q1FY25 results: Net profit down 30% to Rs 252 cr on weak global demand

SRF gains 2% as street pins hopes on chemical business recovery in H2FY25

SRF Q4 results: Profit declines 25% to Rs 422 crore on lower income

Topics :SRFQ2 resultsChemical industry

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story