Godrej Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 32% to Rs 300 crore



The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 9.1 per cent to Rs 4,852 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 4,445 crore in the year-ago period. Godrej Industries, on Friday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 300 crore for the March quarter. This is 32.15 per cent rise from Rs 227 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



Godrej Consumer Products’ consolidated sales grew by 10 per cent and 14 per cent constant currency year-on-year. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “the Board of Directors have approved re-appointment of Mathew Eipe as an ‘Independent Director’ of the company for a second term starting from May 13, 2024 up to June 6, 2027, subject to approval of the shareholders.”