Trent Q3 results: Net profit rises 34% to Rs 497 crore, revenue up 34.3%

Zudio-parent Trent on Thursday reported a 33.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 496.54 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), compared to Rs 370.64 crore reported during the same period last year. The Tata Group subsidiary saw its consolidated revenue from operations also rise by 34.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4,656.56 crore from Rs 3,466.62 crore. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 4,715.64 crore, up from Rs 3,546.95 crore in Q3 FY24, reflecting a solid growth trajectory. However, total expenses also increased to Rs 4,096.08 crore, indicating higher operating costs.

During the reported quarter, Trent aggressively expanded its store network, opening 14 new Westside stores and 62 Zudio stores, including one in Dubai. The company also consolidated two Westside and four Zudio stores. As of December 31, 2024, Trent’s retail footprint included 238 Westside stores, 635 Zudio outlets, and 34 stores under other lifestyle concepts. The company’s fashion business saw high single-digit like-for-like (LFL) growth, with total retail space increasing 33 per cent Y-o-Y to over 11 million sqft.

Emerging product categories such as beauty and personal care, innerwear, and footwear continued to gain traction among customers. These segments now contribute over 20 per cent of Trent’s total revenue, highlighting the company’s efforts to diversify its offerings beyond apparel.

Meanwhile, the company’s food and grocery segment witnessed a slowdown in LFL growth, which stood at 10 per cent in Q3 FY25 compared to 24 per cent in the year-ago period. Despite this, revenue from the segment continued to grow steadily.

Commenting on the results, Trent Chairman Noel Tata, said, "We remain on track to strongly expand our reach and at the same time improve the quality of our store portfolio. The strong store opening programme this year together with other levers keeps our growth journey on track. The value proposition of our brands continues to resonate well with customers across geographies as reflected in the encouraging results... The market opportunity associated with building brands and a pure play direct-to-customer business like ours remains immense."

