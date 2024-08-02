Zydus Wellness Q1 profit surges 33.78% amidst strong brand performance

Zydus Wellness posted a 33.78 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit after tax (PAT) during the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 concluded on June 30, reaching Rs 839.1 crore. Zydus’s revenue from operations rose by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 147.7 crore.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 7.85 per cent increase in revenue. However, with PAT, it declined by a moderate 1.73 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company's flagship brands, Glucon-D, Nycil, Everyuth Peel-off, and Scrub, continued to dominate their respective categories.

Leveraging the prolonged summer, Glucon-D witnessed a 21.3 per cent surge, solidifying its market leadership with a 59.7 per cent share. The brand's penetration expanded, up by 160 basis points. Sugar Free maintained its dominance in the sugar substitute segment with a 95.9 per cent market share, while the category itself grew by 5.8 per cent. The company expanded its sugar-free offerings with Sugar Free Gold+ and I’Mlite to cater to evolving consumer preferences.