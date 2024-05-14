Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Profit drops 31% to Rs 2,072 cr, revenue down 10%

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a 31 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,071.6 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The company had registered a profit of Rs 3,005.6 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The telecom firm's consolidated revenue from operations also dropped 10.5 per cent to Rs 7,467 crore in Q4FY24 year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 8,345.9 crore.

The company’s mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), a key performance metric for telecom firms, increased to Rs 209 in Q4, compared to Rs 193 during the same period last year.

The company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each, and Rs 2 per partly paid-up equity share of face value Rs 5 each for the financial year 2023-24.

The shares of Bharti Airtel closed trading at Rs 1,285.4 on BSE ahead of the company's fourth quarter earnings report.