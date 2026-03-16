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Accel, Google AI Futures Fund back five startups in India AI program

Early-stage companies selected from more than 4,000 applicants will receive up to $2 million each and access to Google's AI models and computing resources

(L-R) Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel; Jonathan Silber, Co-founder and Director of the Google AI Futures Fund
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(L-R) Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel; Jonathan Silber, Co-founder and Director of the Google AI Futures Fund
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 6:05 AM IST
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Accel and Google’s AI Futures Fund (AIFF) unveiled five startups selected for the 2026 Atoms AI Cohort, a program aimed at backing early-stage companies building artificial-intelligence tools across sectors from enterprise software to life sciences.
 
Chosen from more than 4,000 applicants, the startups will receive up to $2 million in funding each, split between Accel and the Google AI Futures Fund, along with as much as $350,000 in cloud and computing credits from Google’s AI platforms. These include Google Cloud, Gemini, and Google DeepMind resources.
 
"Atoms has always been about backing founders at the earliest moment of possibility, when it's just ambition and insight,” said Prayank Swaroop and Shekhar Kirani, partners at Accel. “We believe India’s most driven founders can compete and win on a global stage from day one and, with Google alongside us, that conviction now comes with an unmatched launchpad.”
 
The startups span sectors including scientific research, enterprise software, voice AI, consumer entertainment and industrial automation.
 
The 2026 cohort spans five high-impact sectors, highlighting both the breadth of AI innovation and India’s growing role in building globally scalable solutions.
 
The cohort includes K-Dense, which is developing an AI “co-scientist” to accelerate discovery in fields such as life sciences, physics and chemistry. Dodge.ai is building autonomous AI agents to modernise ERP systems. Persistence Labs is applying voice AI to transform large-scale call-centre operations.
 
Zingroll is developing AI-native entertainment and streaming experiences for consumers. LevelPlane is focused on industrial automation for precision-led manufacturing in sectors such as automotive and aerospace.
 
Together, the startups reflect a shift towards sectors where AI can drive deeper structural change rather than incremental efficiency improvements.
 
"We are entering a phase where AI is moving from a novelty to a core piece of industrial and scientific infrastructure," said Jonathan Silber, co-founder and director of the Google AI Futures Fund. "By providing these five startups with early access to our most advanced models and compute power, we're helping them solve hard problems faster and more responsibly."
 
Atoms represents Accel's ongoing commitment to backing India's most innovative founders at the earliest stages of their journey. As the first partner to many of India's top companies — including Flipkart, Freshworks, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zetwerk, and Cure.fit — Accel leverages its deep network and experience to help pre-seed founders navigate the 0-to-1 journey.
 
Accel has backed over 45 companies through Accel Atoms, and these startups have collectively raised over $300 million in follow-on funding in their journey of building category-defining businesses. Together, these initiatives represent a new era for early-stage innovation in India, where global capital and technology converge to accelerate founder journeys.
 

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Topics :startups in Indiaindia startupartifical intelligence

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 6:05 AM IST

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