Agri-tech startup Verdant Impact raises $3 mn in seed funding round

Verdant Impact, an AI-driven startup in bovine genetics, on Tuesday said it has raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from Infynyte Club, Yash Kotak, Alok Soni and a-IDEA NAARM.

The company said it will use the capital for team expansion and further market penetration. In the next 12–18 months, it aims to expand its presence in North and North-East India.

“They (the funds) will also be directed towards research and development, enhancement of the Pashu.AI platform capabilities and upgrading of existing tech infrastructure with blockchain integration,” the company said in a statement.

The agri-tech firm recently launched two products: Pashu AI, an AI platform for comprehensive livestock health monitoring, genetic diversity tracking and farm management, and Bharat Pashudhan, an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled device for real-time herd management and health monitoring. Manish Kumar, founder and chief executive officer of the company, said, “This funding marks a pivotal moment in our mission to empower farmers with technology-driven solutions for sustainable livestock management. We've proven that profitability and social impact can go hand-in-hand — our eight times revenue growth while remaining profitable demonstrates the massive demand for innovation in this sector.” Verdant Impact said it has achieved eight times revenue growth since its last round in March 2025 and aims to reach Rs 100 crore in revenue by March 2026 while staying profitable. It added that it has also served over 600,000 farmers to date.