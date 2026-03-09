Snabbit rolls out Kavach, a safety system for women home-service workers

Snabbit, the quick-service platform for on-demand house help, announced the launch of Snabbit Kavach: a platform-embedded safety infrastructure designed to proactively protect the women powering India’s home services economy. Snabbit Kavach will go live on the Expert App.

At its core, Kavach is built around one principle: Expert safety is needed at all times, on all jobs, whether or not an SOS is triggered.

Aayush Agarwal, founder, Snabbit, said, “The reality of the category we are building is that our Experts often enter homes they are visiting for the first time. With Snabbit Kavach, we’re leveraging advanced technology to proactively ensure their safety rather than react after something goes wrong. As we scale, our responsibility is not just to create dignified income opportunities, but to ensure every Expert can walk into a home with complete confidence knowing that she is safe and protected.”

India’s home services sector runs on the labour of millions of women who enter private residential spaces every day, often alone and in unfamiliar environments. While technology platforms have formalised demand and access, safety systems across the category have largely remained reactive, such as the existing SOS system that could only be manually triggered by an Expert. Snabbit Kavach is built to change that. It is designed directly into Snabbit’s operating system and can be activated from the moment an Expert enters the home. Snabbit Kavach is a structured safety architecture that evaluates contextual risk signals during active bookings. Experts can switch on heightened monitoring by activating Kavach. The system can then automatically escalate if risk indicators are detected, triggering a dedicated crisis response team with defined protocols. The system operates only on the Expert’s device and only during active service hours. It uses audio sampling, voice detection, and sound classification models to identify potential distress while minimising false positives. Audio signals used for safety detection are end-to-end encrypted and automatically deleted within 48 hours unless linked to a verified incident. Customer devices are never accessed, and no data is used for operational or commercial profiling. Snabbit emphasised that Kavach is designed as a privacy-first safety layer, not a surveillance mechanism.