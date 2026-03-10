Mozark raises $40 million to expand digital performance testing platform

Mozark said it raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by International Finance Corporation and RMB Capitalworks, with existing investor Kalaari Capital also participating. The company plans to use the funds to expand globally and pursue strategic acquisitions.

Mozark develops technology that measures the real-world performance of digital services across devices, networks and geographies without collecting user data. Its AI-assisted platform simulates user journeys to help companies identify performance issues across applications, networks and infrastructure before they affect customers.

The Series B funding will support Mozark’s next phase of growth, including expanding its real-world testing and measurement capabilities across the digital AI stack — spanning applications, networks and AI infrastructure — to improve digital experience reliability. The company also plans to accelerate expansion in key markets, including the United States and countries in the Global South.

“AI is accelerating digital services everywhere, but experience quality remains disparate and unreliable and that directly impacts the broader digital divide,” said Kartik Raja and Fabien Renaudineau, founders and co-chief executives of Mozark. “Mozark enables organisations to measure and improve service performance in real-world conditions, detect gaps early and ensure reliable digital experiences at scale.” Mozark currently serves over 50 enterprise and government clients across over 20 countries, including regulators, telecom operators, financial institutions and global digital-native organisations. Its deployments run concurrently on several thousand live devices, having already executed over 25 million tests supporting benchmarking and user-experience assurance analytics at scale.

“With this funding, we will accelerate commercialisation of our agent-to-agent communication testing platform, which will underpin the next generation of digital interaction,” said Chandra Ramamoorthy, founder and chief product officer of Mozark. Mozark’s investors emphasised the company’s role in strengthening global digital infrastructure and enabling inclusive digital growth. “Our investment in Mozark will support innovation, skilled job creation and broader access to digital services,” said Farid Fezoua, director for Equity, Funds and Venture Capital at International Finance Corporation – World Bank Group. Robert Oudhof, director of RMB Capitalworks, said this round of funding will allow Mozark to expand its enterprise base globally, build durable long-term global partnerships and, most importantly, continue to invest in cutting-edge R&D, ensuring long-term competitive advantage for the business.