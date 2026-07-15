AI coding startup Emergent hits $1.5 bn valuation in Series C round

Emergent said the industry's focus is shifting from code generation to deploying and managing applications in production, including analytics, data backup and maintenance. Jha said the company differentiates itself by orchestrating multiple foundation models rather than relying on a single model, and that its platform becomes more efficient and cheaper to build on as more applications are created. Jha said Emergent views foundation model providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google as partners rather than competitors, and that the company works closely with them to improve user success rates.