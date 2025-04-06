AI startup landscape in India faces tech depth woes, talent drain

India’s artificial intelligence (AI) startup ecosystem is drawing significant investor interest, but industry experts point to challenges such as the migration of technical talent and the overuse of the AI label by companies that use it more as an efficiency layer than a driver of core innovation.

ALSO READ: After innovation debate, Goyal announces helpline for startup grievances Sumangal Vinjamuri, associate vice-president at Blume Ventures, classifies AI startups into three categories. The first includes companies established between 2010 and 2020 that are integrating AI into specific use cases. While many position themselves as AI-native, there is often a gap between marketing claims and actual product capabilities. The second category comprises deep-tech firms operating closer to the fundamental AI layer—genuinely AI-native by design. The third includes new applications built entirely around AI, blending traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) models with AI-driven functionalities. Over time, Vinjamuri noted, the first and third groups are likely to converge as they compete for the same customers.

According to data from Tracxn, AI startup funding in India stood at $171.4 million across 30 rounds in 2024 and $12.5 million across two rounds in the first quarter of 2025. In comparison, China secured $3.3 billion and the United States raised $34 billion in 2024. For the first quarter of 2025, China attracted $220 million, while the US recorded $6.2 billion. “There are great founders in the ecosystem, but the number of venture-backable founders building AI-native products is lower than the amount of capital chasing them,” said Vinjamuri. “There is abundant dry powder in the system that can be deployed. In an ideal world, over 50 per cent of that would go towards AI-native companies. The gap lies in the need for more entrepreneurs building world-class products.”

Some recently established companies are branding themselves as AI-driven, though in many cases, AI functions more as a tool to enhance efficiency rather than as a means to redefine workflows. Abhishek Srivastava, general partner at Kae Capital, pointed out that while vertical SaaS companies are integrating AI to optimise repetitive tasks, their core technology stack and workflows remain largely unchanged—making AI more of a “wrapper”. In contrast, truly vertical AI applications fundamentally alter processes, he said. Such applications, where AI is central to the solution rather than an add-on, are still relatively rare. While a significant portion of AI adoption is genuine, Srivastava estimates that about 15–20 per cent of implementations are forced fits with limited impact.

“I would say this terminology (AI) is used very loosely from any operational perspective,” said Santosh Maheshwari, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat. “Even a small tool that can be automated is now called AI. I think the term or the function needs to be better defined to determine what constitutes an AI-operated startup.” One major challenge facing India’s AI startup ecosystem is the outflow of top-tier technical talent. Vinjamuri said many engineers and product developers capable of building AI-native products have already moved to the United States. “We have a lot of tech talent, but it is not at the tip of the spear when it comes to AI,” he said, adding that this limits the depth of AI product development in India. According to him, India lags Silicon Valley by two to three years in both technological thinking and product imagination. “A pattern I see in many US companies is that they are able to imagine replacing not just software spends but also human resources,” he said.