Angel investment platform IPV makes 12 exits in 2022, logs 160% IRR



Some of the key exits include high-performing startups like BluSmart, Otipy, Stage, Kazam, and Buyofuel. The platform generated an IRR of 226 per cent on a partial exit from Buyofuel and 186 per cent IRR on a partial exit from Kazam. IPV has also partially exited from companies like peAR, Cercle X, EnsuredIT, LoanKuber, Raaho, and Streak during the year, generating an average IRR of 162 per cent. Angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) on Wednesday announced that it made 12 exits, both partial and full, from its portfolio companies during 2022, providing an internal return rate (IRR) of 160 per cent to its investors, amid an ongoing funding slowdown in the Indian start-up world.



“Our belief in the robustness and strength of Indian startups continue to be on an upswing. Startup investments are fast emerging as a long-term wealth creation asset class. The exits provided by us in 2021 and 2022 is further building confidence in the ecosystem to go long on angel investments,” he added. “The ongoing funding winter didn’t deter us from our investment and exit strategy. Last year, we exceeded our investment target and have put Rs 190 crore against Rs 155 crore target in Indian startups,” said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, IPV.



“Exits help provide liquidity into the asset class and as more wealth gets built from angel investments, it will further add to the credibility of this asset class, thus appealing to a wider investor base,” said Ankur Mittal, co-founder, IPV. Launched in 2018 by finance and private equity veterans, Vinay Bansal, Ankur Mittal, and Mitesh Shah, IPV has invested Rs 550 crore across over 170 start-ups until now. At an overall level, the angel platform has provided 9 full exits, 21 partial exits to investors, and 52start-ups have gone on for a follow-on round of funding at a higher valuation post the platform’s initial investment.



IPV invested in about 55 start-up deals last year and plans to invest in more than 60 start-ups in 2023. In the last one year, he said, IPV’s investor base has grown from 6,000 to over 8,600. “We expect this to further grow to 10,000 as we continue to follow best in class due diligence to invest in top-of-the-line companies which are building solutions for a better future,” Mittal added.