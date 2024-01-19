Home / Companies / Start Ups / Ather Energy announces its new family-oriented electric scooter 'Rizta'

Ather Energy announces its new family-oriented electric scooter 'Rizta'

Despite the shift towards a family-centric approach, Mehta assured customers that the Rizta will uphold the quality and reliability synonymous with the Ather brand

Representative Picture
Anjali Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ather Energy, the Bangalore-based electric vehicle manufacturer, on Friday announced the upcoming launch of its new family-oriented electric scooter, named "Ather Rizta." Rizta embodies a new direction for Ather, catering specifically to families' needs as opposed to the previous focus on sporty and youthful models like the 450 Series.

The announcement was made by CEO Tarun Mehta on the social media platform ‘X’. Mehta emphasised, unlike its sportier predecessors, the Rizta is expected to be larger, more practical, and packed with features designed to prioritise comfort and safety. The scooter has been in development since 2019, with Ather's teams reportedly incorporating "groundbreaking integrations" that promise to elevate the ride experience for families. Rizta will hit the markets in the next six months.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Despite the shift towards a family-centric approach, Mehta assured customers that the Rizta will uphold the quality and reliability synonymous with the Ather brand. He further revealed that the official unveiling of the Rizta will take place at ACDC 24, the Ather Community Day Celebration event in 2024.

Ather Energy's decision to move into the family-oriented electric scooter segment comes amidst a period of fluctuating market share. According to FADA data, the company sold 6,493 units in December 2023, capturing 0.45 percent of the market share, down from 7,695 units and 0.68 percent market share in December 2022.

Also Read

Ather Energy planning to set up new manufacturing plant to expand capacity

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Ather Energy to make net profit in 24 months, plans to raise more funds

Hero MotoCorp raises stake in Ather Energy, to buy shares worth Rs 140 cr

L&T Finance to provide up to 100% loan on Ather EV's on-road price

Fintech firm FinAGG Technologies raises $11 million in Series A funding

Commerce and industry ministry requests unicorns to mentor startups

Insurtech startup Bharatsure raises $1 million led by VC fund Capital-A

DBS Bank collaborates with StartupTN to support 1,000 early-stage firms

PhonePe sells over 9 million insurance policies since September 2021

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ather EnergyAuto sectorElectric VehiclesScooters

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story