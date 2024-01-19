Ather Energy announces its new family-oriented electric scooter 'Rizta'

Ather Energy, the Bangalore-based electric vehicle manufacturer, on Friday announced the upcoming launch of its new family-oriented electric scooter, named "Ather Rizta." Rizta embodies a new direction for Ather, catering specifically to families' needs as opposed to the previous focus on sporty and youthful models like the 450 Series.

The announcement was made by CEO Tarun Mehta on the social media platform ‘X’. Mehta emphasised, unlike its sportier predecessors, the Rizta is expected to be larger, more practical, and packed with features designed to prioritise comfort and safety. The scooter has been in development since 2019, with Ather's teams reportedly incorporating "groundbreaking integrations" that promise to elevate the ride experience for families. Rizta will hit the markets in the next six months.

Despite the shift towards a family-centric approach, Mehta assured customers that the Rizta will uphold the quality and reliability synonymous with the Ather brand. He further revealed that the official unveiling of the Rizta will take place at ACDC 24, the Ather Community Day Celebration event in 2024.

Ather Energy's decision to move into the family-oriented electric scooter segment comes amidst a period of fluctuating market share. According to FADA data, the company sold 6,493 units in December 2023, capturing 0.45 percent of the market share, down from 7,695 units and 0.68 percent market share in December 2022.