IPO-bound Atomberg looks beyond appliances with ₹100 crore R&D push

Atomberg Technologies plans to invest up to ₹100 crore from the proceeds of its initial public offering (IPO) in research and development as the deep-tech company seeks to expand beyond its core appliances business and build a broader portfolio of technology-led consumer products and components.

What differentiates Atomberg from conventional consumer durables companies is the scale of its investment in proprietary engineering.

In FY26, the company invested ₹86.79 crore in research and development, equivalent to 6.71 per cent of its revenue from operations.

According to the Redseer Report, this was the highest R&D expenditure as a percentage of revenue among listed scaled consumer appliance companies in India, compared with a peer average of less than around 1 per cent.

Atomberg's R&D expenditure has more than doubled from ₹39.59 crore in FY24 to ₹86.79 crore in FY26, reflecting sustained investment in technology development. The company also expanded its R&D workforce from 123 employees in March 2024 to 254 in March 2026. The function accounted for 25.32 per cent of its permanent employee base as of March 2026. At the centre of this strategy is Atomberg's approximately 108,892 sq ft R&D facility in Hinjewadi, Pune, established in 2023. The facility houses infrastructure for electronics engineering, industrial design, rapid prototyping, simulation and reliability testing. Its capabilities range from 3D printing and motor testing to thermal simulations and acoustic engineering. It also includes artificial intelligence-led predictive models aimed at accelerating product validation.

Atomberg has built an intellectual property portfolio comprising 56 patent filings, including two granted patents, along with 83 trademark registrations and 102 design applications. Its proprietary technology platform spans five areas — motor technology, power electronics, control systems, software and connectivity, and industrial design. Across five generations of motor development, the company has achieved an approximately 46.88 per cent reduction in motor diameter and an 11.68 per cent reduction in weight. According to Redseer, these capabilities have enabled Atomberg to develop products including India's first smart and most energy-efficient BLDC ceiling fan, first BLDC-powered mixer grinder and first adaptive water purifier among scaled consumer appliance companies.

Engineering capabilities developed for ceiling fans have also been adapted for mixer grinders, allowing the company to reuse technology across product categories. The commercial impact of this strategy is reflected in Atomberg's market position. According to Redseer, the company ranked first in India's premium fans segment in FY26, with around 46.08 per cent market share by cumulative sales value at market operating price. It also ranked first in the next-generation brushless direct current (BLDC) fan segment by revenue. Its connected fan ecosystem included more than 500,000 cloud-connected devices as of March 31, 2026, with around 60 per cent active users. Atomberg is now looking to extend its proprietary technology capabilities across additional consumer appliances and enterprise applications.

Its R&D function supports product development across fans, mixer grinders, water purifiers and smart locks, while its proprietary components business develops application-specific motors, controllers and electronic assemblies. The company's modular technology architecture is aimed at reducing incremental development requirements as it enters new categories. This is supported by an existing distribution footprint of 46,932 retail touchpoints. Atomberg Technologies has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO comprising a fresh issue of ₹450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 7.65 crore shares. Its revenue from operations grew 34.8 per cent to ₹1,293.8 crore in FY26 from ₹959.5 crore a year earlier.