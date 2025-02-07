Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

M&M Q3 results: Profit climbs 20% to Rs 3,181 cr, driven by SUV demand

M&M Q3 FY25 results: Revenue up 18% to Rs 41,464.98 crore, led by demand for SUVs and tractors

Vasudha Mukherjee
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a 19.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,180.58 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), from Rs 2,658.40 crore reported during the same period last year. This growth was driven largely by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUV) and tractors.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 17.7 per cent year-on-yar (Y-o-Y) to Rs  41,464.98 crore from Rs 35,218.32 crore. 
 
Shares of M&M were trading at Rs 3,199.05 on the BSE, up more than 2 per cent nearly 3 per cent at 1 pm after the Q3FY25 financial results were released.
 
First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

