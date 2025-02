M&M Q3 results: Profit climbs 20% to Rs 3,181 cr, driven by SUV demand

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a 19.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,180.58 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), from Rs 2,658.40 crore reported during the same period last year. This growth was driven largely by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUV) and tractors.