M&M Q3 results: Profit rises 20% to Rs 3,181 crore on strong auto volumes

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) posted a 20 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,181 crore in Q3FY25, driven by strong performance in the auto and farm segments, which saw volumes grow by 16 per cent during the quarter. The company also reported robust revenue growth of 17 per cent to Rs 41,470 crore.

Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive officer, M&M, said, “Auto and farm delivered solid performance on market share and margins, on the back of focused execution. The transformation at Tech Mahindra is gathering momentum. M&M Financial Services (MMFSL) continues to balance asset quality and growth priorities, with gross stage 3 (GS-3) under 4 per cent on the back of strong assets under management (AUM) growth. Our growth gems are demonstrating steady progress towards their long-term objectives.”

Auto volumes were up 16 per cent during the quarter to 2,45,000 units, with utility vehicle sales at 1,42,000 units. The auto sector profit after tax rose 20 per cent to Rs 1,438 crore, while revenue increased 21 per cent to Rs 23,391 crore.

M&M ranked No. 1 with a revenue market share of 23 per cent, up 200 basis points, with sports utility vehicle (SUV) volume growth of 20 per cent in Q3. It also held the top market share in light commercial vehicles under 3.5 tonnes at 51.96 per cent, up 230 basis points. Additionally, it maintained a 41.8 per cent share in electric three-wheelers.

The farm segment also performed well, posting its highest-ever Q3 market share at 44.2 per cent, with a 20 per cent jump in volumes to 1,21,000 units. The farm sector profit after tax rose 11 per cent to Rs 996 crore on an 11 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 9,537 crore. M&M remains the market leader in tractors with a 44.2 per cent share, up 240 basis points.

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer (auto and farm sector), M&M, said, “In Q3FY25, we were No. 1 in SUV revenue market share with a 200 basis point year-on-year increase. We achieved the highest-ever Q3 tractor market share at 44.2 per cent, a gain of 240 basis points year-on-year.”

In other segments, M&M Financial Services' AUM rose 19 per cent, while Tech Mahindra’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) improved by 480 basis points as it continued to focus on margin expansion.