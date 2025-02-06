Hero MotoCorp Q3FY25 results: Net profit up 1.3%, revenue rises 4.8%

Country’s top two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 1.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,107.5 crore for third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), while revenue from operations grew by 4.8 per cent to Rs 10,259.8 crore. This rise in profit was attributed to strong growth in both top-line and bottom-line. Sequentially, the revenue from operations fell by 2.1 per cent, whereas the net profit grew by 4.1 per cent. The company said that on a standalone basis it reported its highest ever revenue for the first nine months of the financial year reaching Rs 30,818 crore, up 10 per cent while its profit after tax grew by 14 per cent to Rs 3,529 crore. The company sold 4,519,000 units of motorcycles and scooters sold in the same period.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share.

Commenting on the results, Vivek Anand, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Demonstrating strong growth, we have achieved the highest-ever nine-month revenue and profits. As we move into the next fiscal year, the products launched at Bharat Mobility will further strengthen our presence in the premium and scooter segments.”

Also Read

The company also believes that the Union Budget 2025 emphasis on tax relief for the middle class, along with investment in infrastructure and agricultural sector, is expected to drive demand growth in the auto industry.

The company gained market share in the 100cc segment through its Splendor model and in the 125cc segment through Xtreme 125R and Super Splendor. It also reported its highest-ever quarterly retail sales, driven by record festive retail.

The growth was also fuelled by strong performances in both its electric vehicle and global businesses. The electric mobility brand VIDA achieved its highest-ever monthly retail sales and gained market share.

Hero MotoCorp recently launched four new products at Bharat Mobility 2025, expanding its presence in the premium and scooter segments. Deliveries for these products are set to begin in March 2025.

The company’s stock fell by 1.06 per cent to Rs 4230.55 a piece on the BSE. The results came after market hours on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced an extension of existing collaboration to expand the X440 motorcycle into new variants and to develop and manufacture a new motorcycle.