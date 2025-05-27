Bengaluru startup Frinks AI raises $5.4 mn to expand Vision AI solutions

Frinks AI, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech startup focused on machine vision for manufacturing, has raised $5.4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Prime Venture Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures, Navam Capital, and Ashok Atluri, founder of Zen Technologies. This brings the company’s total funding to $6.25 million.

Founded by IIT Hyderabad alumni Aditya Agrawal, Dharmgya Sharma, and Subhra S Bhattacherjee, Frinks AI builds Vision AI systems for industrial use cases like visual inspection and quality control. According to the company, its technology is deployed across over 1,000 production lines in sectors including automotive, consumer goods, medical devices, and construction.

“With ongoing supply chain disruptions and rising global trade tensions, we’re seeing a strong push toward localised manufacturing as countries prioritise internal consumption,” said Agrawal.

Versatile, no-code platform

Frinks AI is developing general-purpose vision models that can be adapted to different manufacturing environments. These models are designed to work with minimal training data and tackle challenges such as accuracy and deployment complexity.

The startup also offers a no-code platform that lets users integrate vision AI tools into their existing production systems and customise inspection workflows. Customers have reported improvements in defect detection and production efficiency, though independent performance metrics have not been disclosed, the company said.

Advisors and investor confidence

Frinks AI is advised by industry veterans and academics, including S. Ramadorai (former CEO of TCS), Gopichand Katragadda (former CTO of Tata Sons), and Tarun Ramadorai (Imperial College London).

Brij Bhushan, partner at Prime Venture Partners, said Frinks AI’s technology addresses longstanding limitations in traditional machine vision. “Visual inspection in manufacturing has been around for 50 years but, due to rule-based approaches, its applicability has been limited to less than 15 per cent of scenarios on a typical assembly line,” Bhushan said. “Frinks has leveraged advancements in image processing and AI compute to develop manufacturing-specific models. By combining foundational models with in-house fine-tuning using a small set of images, Frinks is able to guarantee 99.99 per cent accuracy to its customers.”

Frinks AI: Future plans

With the new funding, Frinks AI plans to expand its presence in the US, invest further in R&D, and explore partnerships with OEMs and automation companies to accelerate adoption. The company aims to establish its technology as a core infrastructure layer for intelligent manufacturing globally.