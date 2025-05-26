Myntra taps Google Cloud's AI to elevate home decor shopping journey

Myntra has joined forces with Google Cloud to launch Dream Room Inspirations, an artificial intelligence-driven feature designed to reshape the home décor shopping experience for users across India.

The feature integrates generative AI capabilities to allow customers to visualise personalised room aesthetics through high-quality, style-specific images. Built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and powered by its Imagen 3 model, the tool converts text prompts into richly detailed visuals, enabling shoppers to explore a wide array of interior design styles before making purchasing decisions.

The e-commerce platform aims to transform how users engage with home décor, offering a more immersive and customised shopping journey within the Myntra app. With the adoption of generative AI, Myntra seeks to strengthen its presence in India’s growing home and lifestyle category.

“Since the introduction of this category, we realised curation and inspiration-based shopping is core to the customer journey. Customers search for décor inspirations on the web before they decide on what to purchase,” said Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, Vice President, Product Management and Design, Myntra. “We are offering an experience that is both intuitive and immersive, ensuring that every home reflects the unique style of individuals.”

Like fashion, inspiration is a key pillar when it comes to shopping in the home category. According to a report by Ken Research, over 20 million users in India purchased home décor products online in 2024.

Taking the next step towards solving customer needs and catering to this growing demand, Dream Room Inspirations blends inspiration with shopping directly within the app. The feature, currently live with themes such as Bohemian Chic, Eclectic Flair, Chic Coastal, Modern Minimalist, and Indie Corner, simplifies the inspiration–discovery–purchase journey, helping users visualise aesthetics and make more informed decisions for their home furnishing needs.

"The feature exemplifies how generative AI can bridge the gap between inspiration and purchase, providing users with high-quality, visually stunning room images generated from text with remarkable precision,” said Mitesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Customer Growth Engine, Architecture, Solutions and Technology, Google Cloud APAC. “This collaboration highlights the potential of our technology to empower leading platforms like Myntra to redefine customer journeys and capitalise on the significant online demand in the home and furniture category.”

Myntra’s Home category has emerged as one of its fastest-growing segments, recording 60 per cent year-on-year growth in demand. Categories such as living and décor, and kitchen and appliances, witnessed over 100 per cent year-on-year growth. Over the past year, Myntra scaled up its offerings by 70 per cent, now featuring over 500,000 styles from more than 1,700 brands. To meet rising demand, the platform adds about 40,000 new selections every month.