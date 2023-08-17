Home / Companies / Start Ups / BiofuelCircle collaborates with ISB to strengthen country's forest economy

BiofuelCircle collaborates with ISB to strengthen country's forest economy

The collaboration aims to establish large-scale, efficient, and sustainable value chains in the bioenergy sector, utilizing forests as a reliable and eco-friendly source of raw materials

Press Trust of India
Digital platform for biomass and biofuels BiofuelCircle has collaborated with Indian School of Business (ISB) to strengthen forest economy in the country.

The collaboration aims to establish large-scale, efficient, and sustainable value chains in the bioenergy sector, utilizing forests as a reliable and eco-friendly source of raw materials, specifically selected non-timber forest products/seasonal forest products, a statement said.

This partnership signifies the shared vision of BiofuelCircle and ISB to promote sustainable bioenergy and create sources of income for local communities.

The collaboration shall combine community forest ownership, establish formal industry linkages and government partnerships to achieve this vision.

ISB is currently implementing this initiative in three states across India. The pilots will serve as laboratories to develop a scalable and sustainable solution for procurement of forest-based industrial raw materials through multistakeholder partnerships between industry, government, and communities.

One such pilot is underway in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh where one of the focus seasonal forest products is Pine - cones & needles (deodar, chil & kail).

BiofuelCircle, via its digital platform, will map transparent value chains, streamline sourcing logistics, and enable large-scale transactions between community-owned enterprises and buyers.

It will play its role of connecting the local communities with a number of industries who are currently buying their biofuels through its platform.

