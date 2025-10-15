Biopeak bets bespoke longevity plans can go beyond bold-and-beautiful set

At a height of 5,600 metres on Mount Kailash, where thin air incapacitates most climbers, a Bengaluru couple maintained 93 per cent oxygen saturation after six weeks of cellular-level health optimisation. Advanced diagnostics revealed what standard tests missed: broken energy metabolism, shallow breathing patterns, and thyroid dysfunction disguised by normal lab values. Personalised protocols including mitochondrial training—energy-boosting cellular exercise—and AI-guided nutrition rebuilt their physiology in 42 days.

This transformation illustrates Biopeak's approach to precision health, commercialising longevity medicine for India's professional class. The Bengaluru startup, which launched India's first longevity clinic in March and raised $3.5 million from investors including Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath and Manipal Group chairman Ranjan Pai, targets executives seeking performance optimisation rather than illness treatment.

Co-founded by former United Breweries CEO Rishi Pardal, who avoided gallbladder surgery three years ago through root-cause analysis and lifestyle changes, and his friend Shiva Subramanian, Biopeak positions preventive care as a market opportunity in India's $370 billion healthcare sector. Global life expectancy averages 76 years, while India's hovers near 67, with the final decade often marked by declining health parameters. “My belief is that it will be the same in preventive healthcare as mobile telephony", says Pardal, pointing to the steep drop in mobile call rates from ₹16.80 per minute 30 years ago to unlimited calls for a couple of hundred rupees.

Biopeak currently serves CXOs, athletes, and people with borderline health issues like early-stage diabetes who find traditional treatments too aggressive. “We do deep detection diagnosis using a variety of tools ranging from their genetics, gut, to their microbiome and biochemistry,” said Pardal. Programmes begin with advanced assessments including over 130 biomarker blood panels, genetic profiling, and gut microbiome mapping. The flagship programme, priced at ₹1.10 lakh, includes AI-based diagnosis and dedicated support from doctors, systems biologists, and nutritionists over three to six months. Targeted programmes start at ₹40,000. The duration of each programme is based on an outcome-driven approach. These deal with DEXA scans (bone health), VO₂ max testing, genetic and epigenetic profiling, gut and oral microbiome mapping, and hormonal analysis. Clients also receive guidance on nutrition, body composition, sleep cycles, and recovery, creating a bespoke health journey, so to speak, tailored for each individual.

The company combines clinical expertise with AI-powered models, translating complex health data into precise interventions guided by doctors, systems biologists, nutritionists, and physiotherapists. The advisory board includes Dr Satchidananda Panda of the Salk Institute and Dr Harald Stossier of Modern Mayr Medicine, besides Indian clinicians. “Our whole belief is that what works for one person may not work for the other,” said Pardal. India's healthcare market has numerous diagnostic chains, but few longevity-focused players. Apart from Biopeak, there's also Aiwo Limited, Longevity India Initiative (IISc Bangalore) and International Longevity Centre (India), which is a non-profit organisation. Biopeak differentiates itself from the others through its end-to-end model: diagnostics, insight generation, and continuous support integrated into one system.

The company is developing a proprietary AI engine with data partnerships, including with IISc Bangalore. It also has plans to launch a consumer app for tracking longitudinal health data. What is of particular value to India is that the programme relies a lot on domestically-sourced data that is more relatable to Indians' health, both in terms of physiology as well as lifestyle. “We are using a lot of Indian data. We don't necessarily need to import recommendations that are based on diets of Western people,” says Pardal. Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel and an investor, said the opportunity lies in building systems that extend life and enhance quality of years lived.