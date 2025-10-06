EcoEx raises $4 million to expand waste-tech and clean solutions

Sustainable waste management solutions startup EcoEx has secured $4 million in a seed funding round led by Dovetail Global Fund PCC, Navbharat Investment Fund and Narnolia Velox Fund, with participation from domestic and international investors.

Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), the fresh capital will assist the company in technology enhancement, talent acquisition, expansion and strengthening clean technology solutions as EcoEx scales its newly launched waste commodity app, the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ: RBI dollar sale holds rupee steady near record low amid strong bids “This funding marks a pivotal moment for EcoEx. With the support of global and domestic investors, we are accelerating our mission to build traceable, accountable and profitable solutions for industries. We are on track to cross $20 million in transaction value in FY25–26, transforming waste into both a climate and economic opportunity,” said Nimit Aggarwal, founder and director of EcoEx.