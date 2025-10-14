HouseEazy raises ₹150 cr in Series B round from investors to grow business

HouseEazy, a marketplace for resale homes, has raised Rs 150 crore from investors, including Accel, to grow its business.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it has raised this amount in a Series B funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Antler.

"The capital infusion will fuel technology advancements, geographic expansion, and brand growth, while strengthening HouseEazy's basket of services," the statement said.

HouseEazy was founded by Tarun Sainani and Deepak Bhatia.

"Indian consumers have long awaited a safe, one-stop solution for buying and selling homes. HouseEazy was founded with the vision of transforming the entire home ownership journey, built on the pillars of trust, speed, and convenience," said Bhatia.