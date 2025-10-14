Home / Companies / Start Ups / HouseEazy raises ₹150 cr in Series B round from investors to grow business

HouseEazy
HouseEazy was founded by Tarun Sainani and Deepak Bhatia | Image: Linkedin
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
HouseEazy, a marketplace for resale homes, has raised Rs 150 crore from investors, including Accel, to grow its business.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it has raised this amount in a Series B funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Chiratae Ventures and Antler.

"The capital infusion will fuel technology advancements, geographic expansion, and brand growth, while strengthening HouseEazy's basket of services," the statement said.

HouseEazy was founded by Tarun Sainani and Deepak Bhatia.

"Indian consumers have long awaited a safe, one-stop solution for buying and selling homes. HouseEazy was founded with the vision of transforming the entire home ownership journey, built on the pillars of trust, speed, and convenience," said Bhatia.

In just three years, Sainani said the company has helped over 2,500 homeowners transact properties worth more than Rs 2,000 crore.

"With this new funding, we're ready to expand HouseEazy into new cities and unlock adjacent business lines," he added.

HouseEazy, currently active in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, has built a network of 4,000+ channel partners and now plans to expand into other Tier-1 markets like Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In August last year, HouseEazy raised USD 7 million from investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian startupsstartups in Indiafundings

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

