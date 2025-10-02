Raptee.HV to begin EV motorcycle production and supply in November

Chennai-based electric vehicle (EV) motorcycle start-up Raptee.HV is set to begin commercial production and supply by November. Its product, the T30, has already received advance orders for around 8,000 units.

The company, which is implementing high-voltage (HV) electric car technology in two-wheelers, has announced that it secured strategic funding from the Technology Development Board (TDB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. This makes Raptee.HV the first EV motorcycle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the country to receive financial support from TDB, underscoring its research-driven approach and innovations in mobility technology.

“We are going to start putting bikes on the road for end customers, and our production will start from November. We will scale up gradually towards 300 bikes a month,” said Dinesh Arjun, chief executive officer and co-founder, Raptee.HV.

"Our production capacity is around 1,500 units a month. This facility can be increased to 9,000 units a month or 100,000 units a year. We have also acquired another 40 acres of land, which will help us expand further. We already have orders for about 8,000 units, without any marketing spend," Arjun added. In 2021, Raptee.HV was the only OEM awarded a non-dilutive grant of Rs 3.25 crore from ARAI-AMTIF, validating its deep-tech focus. With the latest support from TDB, Raptee.HV joins the ranks of India's most significant innovations, such as the Tata Indica and Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, which have historically received TDB support. For TDB, this marks its first investment in the EV motorcycle segment, signalling a strong commitment to advancing next-generation mobility technologies.

“High-voltage motorcycles are our USP. In India, for motorcycles to become popular, you need high voltage. In February we received certification for our motorcycle. By the end of October, we plan our media launch, and after that we will start mass production,” Arjun said. The fresh funding will enable Raptee.HV to further develop its proprietary HV technology and accelerate its entry into the $1 billion performance EV motorcycle category. Unlike many EV players building on existing platforms, Raptee.HV has spent over six years developing technology from the ground up, creating India’s only electric motorcycles powered by proven HV car technology. Since motorcycles account for nearly two-thirds of India’s two-wheeler market, their electrification is key to achieving India’s 2030 target of 30 per cent EV penetration in the segment.