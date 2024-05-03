Home / Companies / Start Ups / Netcon Tech invests in Nikitek to revolutionise airport baggage handling

Netcon Tech invests in Nikitek to revolutionise airport baggage handling

This move will transform the way baggage handling is done at airports, delivering a seamless, digitally enabled and eco-friendly travel experience, Netcon said

Mohammad Anab New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global IT infrastructure firm Netcon Technologies has made investment in Pune-based technology startup Nikitek. Netcon aims to bring about digital transformation in the passenger travel ecosystem with technology innovations through this investment.

This move will transform the way baggage handling is done at airports, delivering a seamless, digitally enabled, and eco-friendly travel experience, and also position Netcon as an innovator driving sustainability in the aviation industry, Netcon said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Notably, Nikitek has designed and developed India’s first electronic baggage tag, godigitag, a world class product having unique innovative technology & ease-of-use features. Godigitag is a disruptive, green, and digital technology solution that aims to transform air travel by replacing the paper bag tag with an eco-friendly digital bag tag promising a seamless travel experience, it added.


Under the agreement, which was signed at Netcon’s Bangalore headquarters last month, Nikitek will deploy the invested funds for technology enhancements, go-to-market plans, and VAS integrations. Meanwhile, the investment quantum remains undisclosed, but it is expected that the fund infusion will accelerate the market entry plans for the product.

"Our strategic investment in Nikitek marks a significant stride in making air travel more accessible, sustainable, and efficient," said Mahalingam Ramasamy, founder and managing director of Netcon Technologies.

"Through this ingenious technology, we will transform baggage handling into a hassle-free experience for both passengers, airlines, and airports while advancing our net zero carbon goals and solidifying our position as a leader in aviation solutions," Ramasamy added.

"The future of aviation is digital, sustainable, and hyper-personalised," said Ashiq, chief executive officer of Netcon Technologies.

"This strategic investment from Netcon will revolutionize the way we approach baggage handling," said Vinod Philips, founder and chief executive officer of Nikitek.

Also Read

Meta's Threads brings 'Tags' for organising posts by topics: Know details

New national policy may turn India's airports into global transit hubs

Xiaomi 14 with Leica optics launched in India, Xiaomi 14 Ultra tags along

Apples to bats, Kashmir's startup scene gains momentum with foreign funding

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

In red-hot AI space, funds for Indian startups cooling down: Traxcn data

Games24x7 elevates Tridib Mukherjee to Chief Data Science and AI officer

SaaS startup Plotline raises $2.6 mn in seed round from Elevation Capital

Former BharatPe COO Bahl-led Eternal Capital launches Rs 120 crore VC fund

Meat startup Licious eyes IPO in 24 months, 500 stores in 5 years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Airportshand baggage at airportshand-baggage tagsIT firmsStartup

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story