CarDekho Group-backed Carrum raises Series A funding from Uber

The fleet management startup operates over 3,000 vehicles in several Tier 1 cities and aims to scale operations with the new capital

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 7:14 PM IST
Carrum, a fleet management startup, raised Series A funding from Uber to expand its clean mobility fleet across India. Founded in 2024 and backed by the CarDekho Group, the company operates over 3,000 vehicles in several Tier 1 cities and aims to scale operations with the new capital. Carrum’s CNG-first fleet has cut more than 6,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, aligning with government efforts to accelerate the country’s shift towards cleaner energy.
 
Talking about the fundraising, Karan Jain, founder and chief executive officer, Carrum, said: “This investment marks an important milestone in our journey, as we expand the horizon of our partnership with Uber. Our shared commitment to technology-led mobility and customer-first solutions makes this partnership especially meaningful. At Carrum, we are on a mission to build sustainable mobility solutions that empower drivers and improve commuter convenience. Partnering with Uber gives us the momentum to accelerate this impact at scale.”
 
Amit Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer, CarDekho Group, said: “Carrum represents the next chapter in India’s mobility evolution, where technology, sustainability and ecosystem innovation come together to drive meaningful impact. As an early backer, we have witnessed their disciplined execution and deep understanding of the urban mobility market. With growing demand, supportive policy momentum and strong partnerships such as this one with Uber, Carrum is poised to scale rapidly and strengthen its position as a key player in the mobility ecosystem.”
 
Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India & South Asia, said: “Carrum has been a reliable and forward-thinking fleet partner for Uber, consistently delivering high-quality vehicles and dependable service. Our investment reflects the trust we’ve built and our belief in Carrum’s potential to scale sustainably. As we continue to create earning opportunities for drivers, this investment will help us better serve the Indian market by adding more high-quality vehicles and enhancing the overall customer experience.”
 
Carrum currently operates with Uber in five cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi. As part of this partnership, Carrum plans to expand its presence to cover all major urban centres.
 

Topics :Cardekho.comCar salesUsed car marketfundings

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

