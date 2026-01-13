CarDekho Group-backed Carrum raises Series A funding from Uber

Carrum, a fleet management startup, raised Series A funding from Uber to expand its clean mobility fleet across India. Founded in 2024 and backed by the CarDekho Group, the company operates over 3,000 vehicles in several Tier 1 cities and aims to scale operations with the new capital. Carrum’s CNG-first fleet has cut more than 6,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, aligning with government efforts to accelerate the country’s shift towards cleaner energy.

Talking about the fundraising, Karan Jain, founder and chief executive officer, Carrum, said: “This investment marks an important milestone in our journey, as we expand the horizon of our partnership with Uber. Our shared commitment to technology-led mobility and customer-first solutions makes this partnership especially meaningful. At Carrum, we are on a mission to build sustainable mobility solutions that empower drivers and improve commuter convenience. Partnering with Uber gives us the momentum to accelerate this impact at scale.”