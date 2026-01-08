Aivar raises $4.6 million in a seed round to take AI services global

AI services firm Aivar has raised $4.6 million in a seed round led by Sorin Investments, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners. The company said the capital will support its expansion across India, the US and the Middle East, as it steps up investment in proprietary AI accelerators, senior hires and global delivery capabilities aimed at serving enterprise clients.

Founded in 2024 by ex-AWS colleagues Kousik Rajendran, Praveen Jayakumar, Ashwin Ram Ravichandran and Aadharsh Ayappan, Aivar is an AI-first services partner delivering fast, high-quality AI solutions, supported by AWS validation and accelerators for voice, data, and AI and ML workloads.

In less than a year, Aivar has signed more than 80 customers, helping companies move AI projects from pilot to production. The firm operates as an end-to-end AI studio, offering strategy, custom development and managed AI operations, supported by in-house accelerators for conversational AI, workflow automation and AI infrastructure.

“In less than a year, we’ve validated that enterprises need more than AI tools — they need partners who can execute transformation end to end,” said Kousik Rajendran, co-founder and chief executive officer of Aivar. “This funding allows us to scale our AI-native model globally while continuing to build the specialised AI and cloud talent that makes sustained client success possible.”

For instance, Aivar’s platform Velogent helped a logistics software company automate invoice reconciliation, including three-way matching across contracts, invoices and payment orders. The system processes documents and updates supply-chain systems, with an initial rollout completed in six to eight weeks and later deployments shortened to two to three weeks through software reuse.

Mandar Dandekar, partner at Sorin Investments, said enterprises today are under pressure to drive AI-led digital transformation but struggle with execution. “Aivar bridges this gap by helping enterprises re-architect workflows, integrate AI deeply into systems and own outcomes end to end,” said Dandekar. “Aivar stands out by combining deep cloud expertise with AI-native accelerators that help companies move from intent to impact.”

Looking ahead, Aivar said it aims to position AI as the operating layer for enterprise workflows, automating processes end to end and measuring outcomes in real time.

Nithin Kaimal, partner and chief operating officer at Bessemer Venture Partners in India, said “this investment fits squarely within our AI services roadmap, wherein we believe that the rise of gen-AI represents an opportunity for AI-native challengers to reimagine the IT services landscape”. Kaimal said Aivar has shown immense traction and customer value in a short span of time.