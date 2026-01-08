On-demand house help market becomes two-horse race in urban India

The race to dominate India’s fast-emerging instant household help services market is intensifying, with Urban Company and Snabbit emerging as the two clear front runners in a consumer services category with decade-defining potential.

Snabbit has crossed the 500,000 monthly jobs mark, narrowing the gap with Urban Company, which logged around 600,000 jobs in December, according to industry sources familiar with operating data. The momentum underscores how quickly the market for near-instant domestic help — ranging from cleaning and dishwashing to basic household chores — is scaling in India’s major urban centres.

A younger entrant, Snabbit has aggressively built a playbook focused on delivering helpers within 15 minutes across top metros. Urban Company, long known for its scheduled home services model, has responded by sharpening its focus on instant fulfilment to counter Snabbit’s rapid gains, sources said.

Snabbit raised $56 million in total in 2025 from a consortium including Elevation Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, and Bertelsmann. Urban Company, which listed successfully last year, has publicly signalled its readiness to deploy capital to defend its turf and respond to disruption from instant services.

Industry watchers say the segment is beginning to resemble a duopoly, drawing parallels with the food delivery wars between Zomato and Swiggy over the past decade. “Capital, supply, and demand are all starting to concentrate around two players that can execute at scale,” said an investor tracking the space.

Snabbit’s monthly jobs have surged fivefold from about 100,000 in August 2025, despite operating in fewer cities and pincodes than its rivals. Its footprint is concentrated in Delhi-National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai. In contrast, Urban Company and its smaller rival, Pronto, have a wider geographic presence, extending into Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. As of October 2025, Pronto handled 66,000 jobs per month.

On a same-city basis, Snabbit is estimated to be roughly 20 per cent larger than Urban Company in overlapping geographies, highlighting the intensity of competition where the two go head-to-head, according to an industry source.