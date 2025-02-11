Couples invite global guests to weddings via innovative startups, for a fee

The idea of attending an Indian wedding as a guest is no longer limited to friends and family. In fact, foreign travellers are now able to experience the grandeur and cultural richness of these celebrations, thanks to emerging startups that invite tourists to be part of an authentic Indian wedding — for a price.

From dressing in colourful lehengas and sherwanis to dancing to Bollywood tunes during the baraat, these startups are offering an immersive journey into the world of Indian weddings — an experience that blends tradition, extravagance, and the famous warmth of Indian hospitality.

This concept is far more than simply attending a wedding; it’s a curated cultural adventure. Some tourists, having only seen such events in films, get to be “relatives for a day,” taking part in rituals and even appearing in family photographs. For hosts, the presence of foreign guests adds an exciting and exotic dimension to their celebration.

In 2016, Orsi Parkanyi founded JoinMyWedding, a startup in Norway to connect foreign guests with Indian couples set to be wed. “One of my friends attended an Indian wedding and told me it was the most amazing experience she’d had in a while. The idea stayed with me after that,” Parkanyi says. The startup was built on the vision of using weddings as a bridge to help people from around the world to not only experience the celebrations but also understand the deeper cultural connections these events offer. New Delhi-based startup Desi Discoveries is exploring a similar space. In June 2024, its co-founders Arpit and Shreya (they go by only first names), spoke to foreign tourists at Connaught Place to gauge their interest in attending an Indian wedding. “Visiting the usual tourist sites can be repetitive,” says Shreya. “We wanted to offer them a chance to attend a local wedding.”

Reel deal Hollywood has long promoted Indian culture, especially its vibrant weddings, through films and TV series, helping foster global curiosity about these celebrations. In Eat, Pray, Love, Julia Roberts’ character, Elizabeth, attends a traditional Indian wedding in a small village. Similarly, in Murder Mystery 2, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston find themselves at a lavish Indian wedding that showcases the opulence of such events. The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai further amplified the allure of Indian weddings on a global scale. With over 5,000 foreign guests, including business tycoons and celebrities like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Kim Kardashian, the Ambani wedding set new standards for extravagance.“Recently, we’ve seen more celebrities attending high-profile Indian weddings. Even if tourists don’t plan for it initially, many start wondering how they can be part of a similar experience when visiting India,” Parkanyi says.

“We’ve listed over 2,100 weddings on our platform attended by people from across the globe: The US, Australia, the UK, and Germany,” Parkanyi says, adding that the highest demand for these experiences comes from the US. Matt (he gives only his first name), a college student from the US, attended an Indian wedding through JoinMyWedding. “I’ve been to 91 countries, but attending the wedding was the most authentic, traditional experience I’ve ever had,” he says. Another US student, Naila, says she and her friends had a fantastic time at the wedding. “We got to dress up and be part of something we’ve only seen in the movies.”

Desi Discoveries’ Arpit confirms that most of their visitors are from the US and UK. The startup has listed over 60 weddings for 2025. If not a wedding… As the global fascination with Indian weddings grows, businesses are finding innovative ways to offer tourists a slice of this cultural spectacle. Mumbai-based No Footprints curates workshops that allow tourists to immerse themselves in Indian wedding culture without actually attending one. It hosts workshops that cover everything from outfits and dancing to photoshoots, meeting choreographers, photographers, and designers. The experience costs ~5,000 to ~6,000, and the company receives about 10 bookings a month, primarily from women and student groups. “We realised that many tourists, after finishing their tours, would steer the conversation toward weddings. That’s how we started offering this experience,” says Eesha Singh, co-founder, No Footprints.

A win-win For couples registering with JoinMyWedding, there’s a monetary benefit, too. After signing up, the couple nominates a ceremony guide, who can be a friend or a relative, to assist the tourists with logistics and accommodations. Tour packages range from $150 for a one-day wedding to $250 for multi-day celebrations, with 60 per cent of the fee going to the couple. Lalit Kumar, who hosted a group of US college students at his wedding, says, “It was a unique way to share our special day. The guests danced with our family and embraced our culture. It was heartwarming.”

Desi Discoveries offers a similar model, with the family keeping 60 per cent of the fees. “It’s a win-win for both sides. The tourists get to experience Indian culture, and the hosts enjoy the novelty of foreign guests and make a bit of extra money,” says Arpit. While the concept of wedding tourism shows promise, it isn’t without its challenges. Weddings in India tend to be seasonal, with most taking place between November and February. Outside of these months, demand slows. Another hurdle is the fixed nature of tourists’ itineraries, which often clash with wedding dates. “Most tourists have set plans, making last-minute changes difficult,” says Arpit.