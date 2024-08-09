E-commerce firms to create lakhs of seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

Ahead of the festive season, India’s e-commerce industry is gearing up to hire in large numbers. The industry is expected to onboard 10 lakh gig workers and 2.5 lakh contractual staff, according to a report by TeamLease Services.

Industry leaders such as Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, as well as quick commerce firms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, are expected to create lakhs of jobs, according to industry sources. This comes on the back of an estimated 35 per cent surge in sales during the upcoming festive season.

“Meesho aims to enable approximately 2.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities through its partnership with third-party logistics players such as Ecom Express, Delhivery, Shadowfax, and Xpressbees, as well as Valmo,” said Sourabh Pandey, GM, Fulfilment and Experience at Meesho.



“Over 60 per cent of these opportunities will be from tier 3 and 4 regions. These roles will primarily encompass first-mile, middle-mile, and delivery associates responsible for tasks such as delivery picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and return inspections,” added Pandey.

The TeamLease survey also stated that all major quick commerce companies are expanding into new cities and diversifying their offerings beyond groceries, including electronics, beauty, home decor, wellness, and other general merchandise.

Having achieved a milestone of 20 lakh orders per day during the last financial year, March 2024, the industry aims to surpass this record during the upcoming festive season, said the report.



“This festive season, e-commerce will drive sales and fuel job creation on a massive scale. This hiring boom not only underlines the sector's critical role in creating jobs but also its substantial contribution to India’s vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025,” said Balasubramanian A, Senior VP and Business Head at TeamLease Services.

He further added, “Projections indicate that by 2026, the inclusive nature of the sector will be evident, with tier 2, 3, and 4 cities and rural India driving more than 60 per cent of the demand for e-commerce.”

Flipkart did not respond to queries about their hiring plans. But last year, Flipkart was expecting to generate over 1,00,000 new job opportunities across its supply chain, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres, and delivery hubs.



“At Amazon India, we create seasonal job opportunities every year during the festive season across our fulfilment centres, sort centres, and delivery network across the country. We will share more information over the next few weeks,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

Last year in October, Amazon India said it created more than 1,00,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network for the Indian festive season.

This year, Zomato-owned quick commerce firm Blinkit plans to keep up its expansion spree at the cost of lower short-term margins and aims to increase its dark store count to 2,000 from the current 639 by the end of 2026, the company’s CEO Albinder Dhindsa said recently.