EaseMyTrip CEO, Italy's deputy PM discuss India-Italy tourism ties

He further stated that they also discussed the growing interest of Indian students in studying abroad and the potential for investments in Italy's hospitality sector

easymytrip
EaseMyTrip’s chief executive officer and co-founder Rikant Pittie with Antonio Tajani, deputy prime minister of Italy (Photo: X @rikantpitti)
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
EaseMyTrip’s chief executive officer and co-founder, Rikant Pittie, on Friday said that he discussed strengthening tourism corridors between India and Italy with Antonio Tajani, deputy prime minister of Italy.
 
“From enhancing MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) opportunities to simplifying visa processes for travellers, we explored ways to make travel seamless and accessible,” Pittie said in his LinkedIn post.
 
He further stated that they also discussed the growing interest of Indian students in studying abroad and the potential for investments in Italy’s hospitality sector.
 
“With EaseMyTrip’s journey rooted in innovation and customer-centricity, I am looking forward to the possibilities this collaboration could have for both nations. Tourism is not just about travel, it’s about building bridges across cultures and economies,” he added. 
First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

