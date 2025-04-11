Datanomics: Top Indian companies continue to skimp on R&D spending

Union trade minister Piyush Goyal recently chided the start-ups in the country, expressing concern over the quality of innovation being undertaken by them while comparing them to their Chinese counterparts.

Forget start-ups, even bigwigs of India Inc have miles to go on this front, even though the country has achieved success in terms of scientific research and publications as well as patent filings on frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).

India has improved its ranking in the Frontier Technologies Readiness Index from 48th in 2022 to 36th in 2024 out of a total of 170 economies, with a score of 0.74 (on a scale of 0 to 1), according to a report by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad).

The spending on research and development (R&D) by the Indian private sector continues to be abysmally low. Only 15 Indian companies were part of the top 2,000 global corporate R&D investors in 2023. Though not strictly comparable, 17 Indian companies figured in the top 2,500 global companies investing in R&D in 2022. These Indian firms contributed a meagre 0.43 per cent of the total R&D contribution by the top 2,000 private spenders on research. The top 2,000 private R&D investors spent 1,257.6 billion euros in 2023. The United States of America alone accounted for a share of around 42.3 per cent in this corpus. The European Union and China followed suit with a share of 18.7 per cent and 17.1 per cent, respectively, in 2023. Indian companies spent a mere 5.5 billion euros on research.

Tata Motors spent roughly 2.95 billion euros on R&D—the largest among all Indian companies. India's pharma giants, namely Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, are a distant second and third with spending of 343 million euros and 241 million euros, respectively, in 2023. Alphabet Inc of the US was the largest R&D spender with an amount worth 39.8 billion euros—almost 13 times the spending by Tata Motors. Interestingly, India came third (behind the US and China) on the sub-parameter of R&D in the Unctad report, based on a high number of published scientific papers and patents filed regarding frontier technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), nanotechnology, internet of things (IoT), and so on.