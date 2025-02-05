Edtech company Great Learning launches AI Mentor and AI Teacher

Great Learning, the professional learning and upskilling company, said it is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to chart the next phase of its growth with the launch of AI Mentor and AI Teacher. These AI innovations are set to improve the overall digital learning experience, making high-quality education personalised, accessible, affordable, and scalable for learners worldwide.

“We were the first globally to introduce online mentored learning in 2017—combining the flexibility of self-learning with the power of expert human guidance to drive real outcomes at scale,” said Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Great Learning.

“However, great teachers are few, and most learners never get to experience the magic of learning from them. This is what we are trying to solve using AI. As AI advances further, we will continue to push boundaries, making high-quality education more accessible, affordable, and impactful for learners everywhere.”

With the AI Mentor, every learner gets their own personal learning coach to support them through their learning journey at every step. It delivers an uninterrupted learning experience with 24/7 doubt resolution and step-by-step guidance while working on projects.

If a learner gets stuck while coding, the AI Mentor provides real-time coding support, dropping intelligent hints to nudge them towards the correct solution without revealing the answer directly. It also makes them job-ready through AI-driven mock interviews, simulating real-world job interview scenarios.

Since its rollout across select cohorts of learners over the past few months, the company said the AI Mentor has made a significant impact. This includes:

- Over 400,000 coding hints generated

Also Read

- 130,000 learner queries resolved

- Over 300 mock interviews conducted.

The AI Teacher customises lessons based on learners' context and evaluates their understanding. It identifies knowledge gaps and provides valuable feedback on their progress—just like a human teacher would.

This is in addition to the guidance and mentorship from industry experts and faculty that learners already have access to as part of Great Learning’s ‘Mentored Learning’ model.

The company also announced that all its AI-powered learning enablements will come under the umbrella brand ‘Glaide’—a combination of ‘GL’ (Great Learning), ‘AI’, and ‘aide’.

Over the coming months and years, Great Learning will roll out its AI-powered learning experiences to newer and larger audiences.