Swiggy Q3 results: Net loss widens to Rs 799 crore, GOV grows 38%

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy on Wednesday said its gross order value (GOV) grew 38 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,165 crore. The company reported results today for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

The consolidated adjusted Ebitda loss reduced by 2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 490 crore but rose Rs 149 crore quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). The platform’s average MTU (monthly transacting users) increased 25.3 per cent Y-o-Y to reach 17.8 million, with nearly a third of all users utilising more than one service on the platform.

Sriharsha Majety, managing director and group chief executive officer, Swiggy, said it continued to focus on creating segmented offerings for the consumer during the festive quarter, which it believes will open up more consumption occasions.

In recent months, Majety said the firm introduced Bolt and Snacc (10-minute food delivery), expanded into new categories within quick-commerce, and plans to offer a greater assortment. The company also launched Swiggy Scenes, focused on restaurant event reservations, and introduced One BLCK, the premium tier of its Swiggy One subscription programme.

“We delivered higher Y-o-Y growth across all three of our primary businesses during Q3, which accelerated B2C GOV growth to 38 per cent Y-o-Y,” said Majety. “The secular expansion in food delivery margins and cash flow generation is balanced by growth investments being made in quick-commerce, including dark store expansion and marketing, amidst high competitive intensity in the near term. With this thrust, Instamart added another 86 stores in January 2025 and has grown MTUs to 9 million (+2 million),” he said.

Swiggy’s food delivery business gross order value (GOV) grew 19.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,436 crore. Adjusted Ebitda grew 63.7 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 184 crore, delivering a 2.5 per cent margin, up from 0.3 per cent a year ago. The segment also added 2.4 million MTUs over the past year, driven by multiple industry-leading innovations. Bolt, a 10-minute restaurant food delivery service launched in October 2024, already accounts for 9 per cent of overall food deliveries.

Swiggy Instamart reported an 88 per cent Y-o-Y (15.5 per cent Q-o-Q) rise in GOV to Rs 3,907 crore. The average order value increased by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 534, driven by greater selection and increased consumer salience. Instamart added 96 new active stores during the quarter (+16 per cent Q-o-Q), driving up active dark store area to 2.45 million sq ft (+25 per cent Q-o-Q). Growth investments in quick-commerce led to a reduction in contribution margin from -1.9 per cent in Q2FY25 to -4.6 per cent in Q3FY25, as the company ramped up user activation and dark store expansion across geographies.