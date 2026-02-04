Most of our users have never seen a line of code in their life Mukund Jha

Most of the dev tools that exist today, like Cursor or Copilot, are built for technical users. They expect the user to understand technical nuances. We are built for non-developers, people who do not have any coding experience, (but) who just understand the problem really well. For them, we have to fundamentally redesign and rethink the whole system. The way we designed the system is a multi-agent system where different agents come at different points of your software building and do a specific job. For example, we have a testing agent that tests your app. We have a design agent that designs your app. Essentially, it acts like your entire dev team in the cloud, which builds really high-quality software. We also manage the entire lifecycle of software. Not just the build, but also how to deploy it, maintain it, and scale it. It's a fully end-to-end platform for you to develop software and launch your business on top of it.