Loop AI raises $14 mn in Series A funding round led by Nyca Partners

Loop AI, an enterprise-grade AI platform designed for restaurants and retail back offices, on Tuesday announced it has raised $14 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by Nyca Partners, with participation from investors such as Gokul Rajaram, Base10, Afore Capital, Converge, Alumni Ventures, Data Tech Fund, John Pepper, 9Yards Capital and Operators Studio.

As part of the financing, Osama Bedier, investment partner at Nyca Partners and former Google and GoDaddy executive, will join Loop AI’s board of directors.

It plans to use the funding to expand its product suite and grow headcount at its offices in New York, San Francisco, Tampa and Bengaluru.

The company said its technology allows restaurant operators to leverage agentic workflows to maintain in-store-level margins and scale off-premise revenue. “Delivery is the new drive-through, and it is poised to fuel the next decade of growth for the restaurant industry. As consumer behaviour continues to shift towards takeout and delivery, our mission to make delivery more profitable for restaurant operators has never been more vital,” said Anand Tumuluru, co-founder and chief executive officer of Loop AI. As of 2025, the US delivery market is valued at approximately $140 billion with a 10 per cent market share. However, this is projected to surge to $1 trillion with a 30 per cent market share by 2035. As a result, delivery is transforming restaurant operations from traditional back-of-house production models to dynamic, consumer-centric businesses.