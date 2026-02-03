Peak XV Partners announces leadership changes, sharpens focus on AI

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners saw a fresh round of senior leadership exits as Ashish Agrawal, Ishaan Mittal and Tejeshwi Sharma announced their new venture. The exits come as the firm announced a reshuffle in its senior leadership, alongside a renewed strategic focus on artificial intelligence (AI) as a core investment theme.

As part of the changes, Abhishek Mohan has been promoted to general partner.

In addition, Saipriya Sarangan has been elevated to the role of chief operating officer (COO) and will oversee firm-wide operations.

Mohan, who joined Peak XV in 2018, has led the firm’s consumer technology investments, playing a key role in backing several high-growth companies. The firm said his promotion reflects its focus on strengthening leadership depth as it scales its investment platform.

In a statement, Peak XV said the decision to part ways with Agrawal was taken after “thoughtful consideration and discussions”, and was in the best interests of the firm’s limited partners and its long-term vision. The firm acknowledged the contributions of Agrawal, Mittal and Sharma, and wished them success in their future endeavours. Announcing his departure, Sharma wrote on X, “I am stepping away from Peak XV Partners to pursue the biggest dream of my life: building a new venture capital firm with my partners and friends of nearly 15 years, Ashish and Ishaan Mittal.” Similarly, Agrawal wrote, “After 13 years at Peak XV Partners, I have decided to take the entrepreneurial plunge. I am excited to be teaming up with longtime partners Ishaan Mittal and Tejeshwi Sharma to start a new venture capital firm.”