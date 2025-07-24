EVeez raises $5.4 mn to expand electric mobility services for gig workers

EVeez, a homegrown electric mobility-as-a-service (eMaaS) platform, has raised $5.4 million in Series A funding. The round was led by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, with participation from Caret Capital, ThinKuvate, Ev2 Ventures, Barbershop With Shantanu, SailThru Ventures, and Ah Ventures Fund.
With this new investment, the company plans to expand its electric two-wheeler subscription service for gig workers.
With weekly subscription plans starting at ₹1,100, EVeez enables individuals, especially those from low-income urban communities, to access electric two-wheelers and join platforms in quick commerce, food delivery, e-commerce, and ride-hailing without the upfront burden of vehicle ownership.
Currently, EVeez operates a fleet of 7,000 electric vehicles (EVs) across 15 cities, with plans to scale to 30 cities and 50,000 vehicles by FY27. Of its current users, 55 per cent are first-time gig workers, and the remaining 45 per cent are transitioning from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The company says the take-home income of those switching from ICE to EVs has increased due to a reduction in fuel and maintenance costs. By FY27, EVeez aims to enable over 40,000 new gig workers to join the workforce.
Abhishek Dwivedi, co-founder and chief operating officer of EVeez, said, "With India projected to have more than 20 million gig workers in the near future, EVeez is strategically positioned to revolutionise how this workforce accesses clean mobility solutions. We are committed to greening the last mile and making electric mobility accessible to everyone participating in the gig economy."
"EVeez is opening the door to India’s booming delivery and gig work market for thousands of young people. With a low-cost subscription model, increased earning potential, and practical benefits like insurance, it’s giving gig workers more control over how, when, and how much they earn, and creating real opportunities for independent work," said Prachi Windlass, head of India at the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.
