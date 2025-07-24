Home / Companies / Start Ups / EVeez raises $5.4 mn to expand electric mobility services for gig workers

EVeez raises $5.4 mn to expand electric mobility services for gig workers

EVeez secures $5.4 million in Series A funding to scale its electric two-wheeler subscription service, targeting gig workers across India

EVeez
Currently, EVeez operates a fleet of 7,000 electric vehicles (EVs) across 15 cities, with plans to scale to 30 cities and 50,000 vehicles by FY27.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
EVeez, a homegrown electric mobility-as-a-service (eMaaS) platform, has raised $5.4 million in Series A funding. The round was led by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, with participation from Caret Capital, ThinKuvate, Ev2 Ventures, Barbershop With Shantanu, SailThru Ventures, and Ah Ventures Fund.
 
With this new investment, the company plans to expand its electric two-wheeler subscription service for gig workers.
 
With weekly subscription plans starting at ₹1,100, EVeez enables individuals, especially those from low-income urban communities, to access electric two-wheelers and join platforms in quick commerce, food delivery, e-commerce, and ride-hailing without the upfront burden of vehicle ownership.
 
Currently, EVeez operates a fleet of 7,000 electric vehicles (EVs) across 15 cities, with plans to scale to 30 cities and 50,000 vehicles by FY27. Of its current users, 55 per cent are first-time gig workers, and the remaining 45 per cent are transitioning from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The company says the take-home income of those switching from ICE to EVs has increased due to a reduction in fuel and maintenance costs. By FY27, EVeez aims to enable over 40,000 new gig workers to join the workforce. 
 
Abhishek Dwivedi, co-founder and chief operating officer of EVeez, said, "With India projected to have more than 20 million gig workers in the near future, EVeez is strategically positioned to revolutionise how this workforce accesses clean mobility solutions. We are committed to greening the last mile and making electric mobility accessible to everyone participating in the gig economy."
 
"EVeez is opening the door to India’s booming delivery and gig work market for thousands of young people. With a low-cost subscription model, increased earning potential, and practical benefits like insurance, it’s giving gig workers more control over how, when, and how much they earn, and creating real opportunities for independent work," said Prachi Windlass, head of India at the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Executive Centre plans to raise ₹2,600 crore via fresh issue, files DRHP

AI platform iTuring raises $5 million Series A for financial services push

Retail chain SuperK raises Rs 100 cr from Binny Bansal, Sacheti and others

EV startup MATTER launches ₹1.93 lakh Aera 5000+ e-bike, eyes IPO

AI demo firm Olto raises $5.1 mn from Nexus, The General Partnership

Topics :Electric mobilitye-vehiclesSeries A fundingStartups

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story