Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Will Pant bat in the 4th Test? India waits, but signs are not encouraging

Will Pant bat in the 4th Test? India waits, but signs are not encouraging

India's only real chance of Pant returning may rest on whether he can bat through pain with protective taping -a move that has precedent in Test cricket but that comes with considerable risk

Pant injury

Pant injury: While no final decision has been taken yet, it is understood that the India team management, in consultation with the BCCI medical staff, will make a call depending on how Pant responds to treatment

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The inevitable has happened. When visuals of Rishabh Pant in visible pain aired on Day 1, commentators stopped short of calling it what it now appears to be—India’s worst nightmare. And the news emerging on Thursday offers little relief.
 
Pant has suffered a metatarsal fracture, effectively ruling him out of the Manchester Test and almost certainly sidelining him for the fifth and final Test at The Oval.
 
But the 27-year-old batter can still come out to bat in the Test if he decides to rescue his team, if needed. However, as per reports, he is still unable to stand.  Check England vs India 4th Test live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
 
The management may not take an immediate call on Pant, given that four days are still left in the Manchester Test.
 
Business Standard takes a look at the latest on Pant's injury and the situation evolving around it.

Also Read

Rishabh Pant

Pant likely out with fractured toe; India's injury list grows in Manchester

Rishabh Pant injury

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ushered off the field due to injury in Manchester

Manchester United and Team India

Crossover at Old Trafford: When Cricket and Football united in Manchester

Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant (L-R)

How Jurel is pushing for 4th Test inclusion following Pant's injury setback

KL Rahul

Rahul equals Sachin-Pant's unique record with 4th Test century in England

 
What is the latest on Rishabh Pant's injury?
 
India’s hopes of seeing Rishabh Pant return to the crease on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford appear to be hanging by a thread. The left-hander, who retired hurt on 37 after being struck on the foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, is now likely sidelined with a metatarsal fracture—an injury that typically demands six to eight weeks of rest.
 

What is a metatarsal fracture?

 

A metatarsal fracture refers to a break in one of the five long bones located in the middle section of the foot, known as the metatarsals. These bones link the ankle to the toes and are essential for maintaining balance and enabling movement. Such fractures can result from sudden trauma, twisting motions, or repeated stress on the foot.

 
While no final decision has been taken yet, it is understood that the India team management, in consultation with the BCCI medical staff, will make a call depending on how Pant responds to treatment overnight (for first innings) and during the course of the Manchester Test (for second Test). For now, team sources have confirmed he will not keep wicket, and his right foot was seen in a moonboot by fans outside the team hotel.
 
"Can't see him playing much more part": England spinner
 
England's Liam Dawson, summing up the scene from the field, said bluntly: “I can’t see him playing much more part in this game.” His views were echoed by India’s B Sai Sudharsan, who was at the non-striker's end when Pant was injured. “Oh, he was in a lot of pain definitely,” Sudharsan said, recalling how Pant winced and hobbled off the ground on a golf buggy after receiving medical attention.
 
Can Pant bat through pain?
 
India's only real chance of Pant returning may rest on whether he can bat through pain with protective taping and painkillers—a move that has precedent in Test cricket but comes with considerable risk. Yet, his inability to put weight on the foot after the blow, combined with the severity of the swelling, suggests that even a cameo appearance lower down the order is highly unlikely.
 
Rishabh Pant
Pant has already suffered a finger injury in the previous Test at Lord’s, and this second knock in quick succession may force the team to play it safe, particularly with the fifth and final Test scheduled next week at The Oval.
 
India’s wait continues
 
For now, Pant remains under observation, and fans will have to wait until Day 2 to know for certain whether he will pad up again. But if early signs are anything to go by, India may have to finish this Test with only 10 available batters—a strategic setback in an already injury-plagued campaign.

More From This Section

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 2

England vs India LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 2: All eyes on Pant injury; Action begins at 3:30 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I playing 11

Tri-nation series: ZIM vs NZ playing 11, toss time, live streaming

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 2

ENG vs IND 4th Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 live for free?

Pant injury

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 4th Test: IND conclude hard-fought day with injury concerns for Pant

Topics : Rishabh Pant India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon