Will Pant bat in the 4th Test? India waits, but signs are not encouraging

The inevitable has happened. When visuals of Rishabh Pant in visible pain aired on Day 1, commentators stopped short of calling it what it now appears to be—India’s worst nightmare. And the news emerging on Thursday offers little relief.
Pant has suffered a metatarsal fracture, effectively ruling him out of the Manchester Test and almost certainly sidelining him for the fifth and final Test at The Oval.
But the 27-year-old batter can still come out to bat in the Test if he decides to rescue his team, if needed. However, as per reports, he is still unable to stand. Check England vs India 4th Test live score, match updates and full scorecard here
The management may not take an immediate call on Pant, given that four days are still left in the Manchester Test.
What is the latest on Rishabh Pant's injury?
India’s hopes of seeing Rishabh Pant return to the crease on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford appear to be hanging by a thread. The left-hander, who retired hurt on 37 after being struck on the foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, is now likely sidelined with a metatarsal fracture—an injury that typically demands six to eight weeks of rest.
While no final decision has been taken yet, it is understood that the India team management, in consultation with the BCCI medical staff, will make a call depending on how Pant responds to treatment overnight (for first innings) and during the course of the Manchester Test (for second Test). For now, team sources have confirmed he will not keep wicket, and his right foot was seen in a moonboot by fans outside the team hotel.
"Can't see him playing much more part": England spinner
England's Liam Dawson, summing up the scene from the field, said bluntly: “I can’t see him playing much more part in this game.” His views were echoed by India’s B Sai Sudharsan, who was at the non-striker's end when Pant was injured. “Oh, he was in a lot of pain definitely,” Sudharsan said, recalling how Pant winced and hobbled off the ground on a golf buggy after receiving medical attention.
Can Pant bat through pain?
India's only real chance of Pant returning may rest on whether he can bat through pain with protective taping and painkillers—a move that has precedent in Test cricket but comes with considerable risk. Yet, his inability to put weight on the foot after the blow, combined with the severity of the swelling, suggests that even a cameo appearance lower down the order is highly unlikely.
India’s wait continues
For now, Pant remains under observation, and fans will have to wait until Day 2 to know for certain whether he will pad up again. But if early signs are anything to go by, India may have to finish this Test with only 10 available batters—a strategic setback in an already injury-plagued campaign.