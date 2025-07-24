SuperK raises Rs 100 crore to grow tech-led retail chain in small towns

Value-first retail chain for small towns, SuperK, has raised Rs 100 crore in a Series B round of funding led by Binny Bansal’s 3STATE Ventures and Mithun Sacheti. The round also saw participation from cricketer Shubman Gill, along with existing investors Blume Ventures and Xeed Ventures.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its organisational capacity by hiring talent across marketing, store operations, category and growth functions, and to accelerate expansion into 300 new towns across several states and adjacent categories.

In a statement, SuperK said that while grocery retail is a $600 billion market in the country, with small towns (Tier-II and below) accounting for more than 80 per cent of the spend, organised retail is currently serving less than 5 per cent of this market. This presents a massive opportunity for trusted, tech-enabled formats that can scale efficiently in these underpenetrated regions, the company said.

SuperK aims to dominate this white space by creating a value-first supermarket chain, akin to Costco, but for small-town India, powered by local franchisees, proprietary technology, and a deeply loyal customer base," the company added. SuperK currently operates 130 stores across over 80 small towns in Andhra Pradesh, each following a franchisee format. The company has recently expanded beyond groceries into e-commerce, offering access to essentials such as mixers, cookers, fans and coolers. Founded in 2020, SuperK has also developed indigenous POS (point-of-sale) machines with an in-house retail OS (operating system), a consumer-facing app and a partner app to streamline daily operations at the store level.