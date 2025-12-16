Home / Companies / Start Ups / EV startup Evera Cabs to deploy 4,000 BluSmart cars on its platform

EV startup Evera Cabs to deploy 4,000 BluSmart cars on its platform

Earlier this year, commercial driver management platform Signodrive Technologies leased the fleet of 4,000 vehicles from Gensol Engineering under an insolvency resolution process

Evera Cabs
premium
In order to expand its operations, the company also recently received funding of $2 million as part of its pre-Series A round. The round was led by an investor of Signodrive Technologies. (Photo: Company Website)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 6:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
App-based electric cab service provider Evera Cabs on Tuesday said it plans to scale its operations by onboarding a 4,000-vehicle electric fleet, which was earlier operated on the now-defunct BluSmart platform.
 
Earlier this year, commercial driver management platform Signodrive Technologies leased the fleet of 4,000 vehicles from Gensol Engineering under an insolvency resolution process. The company has now decided to run these vehicles on Evera.
 
“These are Gensol cars, which were in NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal). So, Signodrive Technologies has leased these cars from the insolvency resolution professional (IRP), and they have further decided to run these cars on our platform. The company will also assist Evera in strengthening its technology,” Nimish Trivedi, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the platform, said.
 
Notably, in September this year, Evera had also submitted an offer to the IRP overseeing Gensol Engineering’s insolvency proceedings to lease 1,000 electric cars. On the development of the proposal, Trivedi shared: “So, that didn't come through. Signodrive has got the entire lease from the IRP. In turn, they have come into an exclusive arrangement with us.”
 
With this addition, Evera’s total fleet size will increase to 4,500 vehicles, compared to the existing 500 vehicles. “The company plans to add 2,500 electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of the current financial year (March 2026) and expand its total fleet to 4,500 EVs by June 2026,” Evera said in a statement.
 
In order to expand its operations, the company also recently received funding of $2 million as part of its pre-Series A round. The round was led by an investor of Signodrive Technologies.
 
With the new fundraising and fleet addition, Evera is also evaluating expanding into more metropolitan cities. “We were not contemplating any other cities apart from Delhi NCR till now. But with this fleet addition, we may be looking at other cities as well,” Trivedi added. Currently, the company is providing its business-to-consumer (B2C) services in the national capital region of Delhi only.
 
Evera caters to both B2C and B2B (business-to-business) customers, with airport transfers forming the bulk of its consumer business while its corporate clients primarily rely on the platform for employee pickup and drop-off services. The company has onboarded 10 new corporate clients in the past three months, and its airport services have increased to 300-400 trips a day compared to 100 trips a day prior to the shutdown of BluSmart in April this year.
 
The Delhi-based firm reported revenue of Rs 18 crore in 2024-25. In June this year, it also secured $4 million in funding from Mufin Green Finance.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Right4Paws raises ₹14 crore in Series A round; eyes exports to EU

Premium

Edtech firm Aakash seeks RBI clarity on funding used in rights issue

Premium

Moxie Beauty raises $15 mn in Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Licious crosses ₹100 crore monthly revenue mark for the first time

Sisir Radar bags $7 million Series A to launch India's private SAR by 2026

Topics :Company NewsElectric VehiclesStartupsCab service

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story