EV startup Evera Cabs to deploy 4,000 BluSmart cars on its platform

App-based electric cab service provider Evera Cabs on Tuesday said it plans to scale its operations by onboarding a 4,000-vehicle electric fleet, which was earlier operated on the now-defunct BluSmart platform.

Earlier this year, commercial driver management platform Signodrive Technologies leased the fleet of 4,000 vehicles from Gensol Engineering under an insolvency resolution process. The company has now decided to run these vehicles on Evera.

“These are Gensol cars, which were in NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal). So, Signodrive Technologies has leased these cars from the insolvency resolution professional (IRP), and they have further decided to run these cars on our platform. The company will also assist Evera in strengthening its technology,” Nimish Trivedi, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the platform, said.

Notably, in September this year, Evera had also submitted an offer to the IRP overseeing Gensol Engineering’s insolvency proceedings to lease 1,000 electric cars. On the development of the proposal, Trivedi shared: “So, that didn't come through. Signodrive has got the entire lease from the IRP. In turn, they have come into an exclusive arrangement with us.” With this addition, Evera’s total fleet size will increase to 4,500 vehicles, compared to the existing 500 vehicles. “The company plans to add 2,500 electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of the current financial year (March 2026) and expand its total fleet to 4,500 EVs by June 2026,” Evera said in a statement.

In order to expand its operations, the company also recently received funding of $2 million as part of its pre-Series A round. The round was led by an investor of Signodrive Technologies. With the new fundraising and fleet addition, Evera is also evaluating expanding into more metropolitan cities. “We were not contemplating any other cities apart from Delhi NCR till now. But with this fleet addition, we may be looking at other cities as well,” Trivedi added. Currently, the company is providing its business-to-consumer (B2C) services in the national capital region of Delhi only. Evera caters to both B2C and B2B (business-to-business) customers, with airport transfers forming the bulk of its consumer business while its corporate clients primarily rely on the platform for employee pickup and drop-off services. The company has onboarded 10 new corporate clients in the past three months, and its airport services have increased to 300-400 trips a day compared to 100 trips a day prior to the shutdown of BluSmart in April this year.