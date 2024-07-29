Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / EV startup Simple Energy raises $20 million in series A funding round

EV startup Simple Energy raises $20 million in series A funding round

The funds will be used to scale up the production of Simple Energy's e-scooters, the Simple One and Simple Dot One

Simple Energy
Electric vehicle (EV) startup Simple Energy on Monday said it has raised $20 million in a series A funding round. Image: X@SimpleEnergyEV
Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Electric vehicle (EV) startup Simple Energy on Monday said it has raised $20 million in a series A funding round, an amount which the firm intends to use to scale up production of its electric-scooters.  

Series A Round follows the Seed Round. If a company goes for Series A funding, it means that it is on firm footing now, and is trying to scale the product.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The round saw participation from the company’s existing investors, such as high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) from family offices like the Haran family office, A Velumani’s family office, Vasavi family office, and the Desai Family office --promoter group of Apar Industries, among others.

The funds will be used to scale up the production of Simple Energy’s e-scooters – the Simple One and Simple Dot One.

Additionally, the funds will support the company’s entry into new markets, expand its presence across India, and facilitate new product development.

“As the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates significantly in India, we are committed to playing a pivotal role in this burgeoning ecosystem,” said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy.

More From This Section

Premium

With no angel tax, startups and investors hope for better funding scenario

Razorpay eyes $750 billion P2M payments by 2030, says CFO Arpit Chug

WayCool lays off over 200 employees, aims to achieve profitability

Premium

Credit on ONDC and OCEN awaits their 'UPI moment' as deployment begins

Urban Company revenue up 37.3% in Q1FY25, loss narrows to Rs 93 cr in FY24


“The capital raised will be tactically deployed to bolster our production capacity and expand our dealership network nationwide,” he added.

Having raised the fresh round, Simple Energy aims to achieve a top line of Rs 150 crore this financial year.

“With a clear vision and a strategic roadmap mapped out for the next phase of growth, Simple Energy is primed to redefine the landscape of technologically advanced EV two-wheelers in India and beyond,” said Balamurugan Arumugam, Chief Growth Officer at Klarity, an HNI who participated in the round.

“As the brand gains momentum, it is poised to not only capture the local market but also emerge as a globally recognised leader in sustainable mobility, resonating with individuals worldwide who value innovation and environmental consciousness,” he added.

With the Simple One, the company claims to have built India’s longest-range electric scooter. Simple Energy manufactures 95 per cent of its scooter components in-house. Additionally, it is the only original equipment manufacturer in the country with a “state-of-the-art” motor manufacturing line within its 200,000 square foot plant located in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu.


Currently in a pilot phase in Bangalore, the company has begun deliveries in the city and is preparing to open dealership stores in Bangalore, Mysore, Chennai, Vijayawada, Goa, Vizag, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Delhi, and Hyderabad in the coming weeks.

Simple Energy had raised over $20 million in its ongoing Bridge round back in February this year.

Before that, it raised $21 million in October 2021 in a Pre-Series funding round, while it bagged an undisclosed amount in March 2022.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Bajaj Auto-powered electric mobility company Yulu eyes global ride

China defends its manufacturing capacity, asserts world needs more EVs

Premium

Electric 2W, 3W companies likely to face retest for FAME-III scheme

Tata Power Solar Systems partners with BoI for EV charging stn financing

Govt demands more local content in electric vehicle manufacturing

Topics :Electric VehiclesElectric vehicles in IndiaElectronic vehiclesstart- ups

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story