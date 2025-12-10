Home / Companies / Start Ups / Fintech Skydo set to expand to US after $10 million Series A round

Fintech Skydo set to expand to US after $10 million Series A round

The Bengaluru-based company is targeting US-based small and medium businesses (SMBs) as part of its expansion plan

skydo
Skydo raises $10 million and begins its US expansion, aiming to tap the $1-trillion SMB payments market while scaling global collections and product capabilities.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 6:02 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Cross-border payments fintech Skydo is expanding to the United States (US) after the company raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, with participation from existing investor Elevation Capital.
 
The Bengaluru-based company is targeting US-based small and medium businesses (SMBs) as part of its expansion plan.
 
With this, the entity is eyeing a share of the US market worth $1 trillion in total payments value, Movin Jain, co-founder, Skydo, told Business Standard.
 
The company had previously raised $5 million in funding in 2024.
 
“Now is the time for us to spend some more time in international markets. We will be starting with expanding to the US and over time we want to expand to other countries. The vision is that any company in any part of the world should be able to make or receive payments to any other company in a different part of the world,” Jain explained.
 
At present, Skydo serves over 30,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), freelancers, and startups in India.
 
It has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) in-principle approval to operate as a payment aggregator-cross border (PA-CB).
 
The company is targeting $5 billion in annualised payment volume within two years.
 
Apart from the utilisation of funds to expand globally, the firm is planning to roll out features to its existing product suite, expansion of its distribution network and product development.
 
“We are already doing export payments. We want to do import payments and a few other innovations that are lined up in our roadmap. We also want to continue expanding our distribution through various channels,” Jain explained.
 
Jain said that once the company’s global expansion takes off, a majority of its revenue will come from outside the Indian market.
 
The company further stated that the Series A round will unlock local collections across over 20 countries in Latin America, Africa, South East Asia and the Middle East, along with regulatory licensing in key markets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's quick commerce bubble may be close to bursting, warns Blinkit CEO

Premium

Ecom firms eye the next 500 million shoppers, chase Meesho's playbook

Emergent secures strategic investment from Google's AI Futures Fund

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto converts to public company ahead of IPO

Dream Sports open-sources core stack under Dream Horizon to aid scale

Topics :payment systemsFintech firmsUnited Statesfundings

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story