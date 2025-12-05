Quick commerce unicorn Zepto converts to public company ahead of IPO

Quick commerce (qcom) unicorn Zepto has converted itself from a private entity to a public limited company, in preparation for an initial public offering (IPO). The company has changed its name from Zepto Private Limited to Zepto Limited, according to documents filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The Bengaluru-based qcom company, which is likely to go public next year, is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus soon.

The company, in total, passed three resolutions on November 21 at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). In addition to transitioning to a public company, it has also altered its memorandum of association (MoA) and articles of association (AoA) accordingly.