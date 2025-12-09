Emergent secures strategic investment from Google's AI Futures Fund

Emergent, the world’s first agentic vibe-coding platform, said it has secured a strategic investment from Google’s AI Futures Fund. Launched in May 2025, the fund supports AI startups with capital, early access to cutting-edge AI models, and direct support from Google’s experts. Emergent will leverage this investment and support to further accelerate talent acquisition, product development, and global expansion of its platform. The companies didn’t reveal the investment amount.

“Not every business founder has the technology expertise or resources to make their dream a reality. With Emergent, we’re giving small business owners, creators, and entrepreneurs the tools to bring their vision to life, no matter the complexity,” said Mukund Jha, co-founder and chief executive officer of Emergent. “We would leverage Google’s industry-leading AI technology to further empower Emergent for our rapidly growing user base.”

Founded by twin brothers Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha, Emergent is putting the power of software development in the hands of everyday users. It eliminates traditional barriers such as the need for capital, developers, or a technical co-founder to get started, enabling anyone to turn ideas into production-grade apps with autonomous agents — no coding skills required. The platform has already generated strong global momentum, with users building apps globally. Emergent has built a rapidly expanding user base of more than 2.5 million people globally in less than five months, and has already exceeded a $25 million ARR (annual recurring revenue) run rate. The company aims to support the dreams of tens of millions of entrepreneurs, small business owners, and creatives by early next year.