Flipspaces raises $35 million from investors to expand its business

Startup Flipspaces, which provides design and building solutions for commercial spaces, has raised $35 million (around Rs 297 crore) from investors to expand its business.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has "raised $35 million in primary and secondary capital, led by tech growth investor Iron Pillar and supported by existing backer, Prudent Investment Managers, and incoming Synergy Capital." This capital raise will be used to accelerate growth across India, the US, and UAE, strengthen its technology and explore inorganic growth opportunities in new geographies and adjacent categories.

Flipspaces provides a fully integrated, tech-first design and building solution focused on SMB (Small and Medium Business) spaces, which accounts for approximately 60 per cent of the total interior design and build market for commercial spaces.

"We are building a technology-led brand aimed at transforming the customer experience in commercial design and build, globally. Our conviction lies in scaling with both speed and sustainability driven by a replicable, tech-powered delivery model that balances growth with profitability," said Kunal Sharma, Founder and CEO of Flipspaces.

Flipspaces has achieved over 65 per cent CAGR in last 4 years while maintaining profitable execution delivering over 8 million square feet of commercial spaces for 1000+ brands across India and the US.

The round also saw Carpediem, who are the early stage investors in Flipspaces, make an exit.