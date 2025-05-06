Home / Companies / Start Ups / Celcius Logistics raises ₹250 cr in Series B to expand to 1,000 cities

Celcius Logistics raises ₹250 cr in Series B to expand to 1,000 cities

With the latest round, Celcius aims to scale its tech-enabled cold chain logistics, enter new sectors, and enhance its presence in over 1,000 cities across India

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round
Celcius has also made inroads into pharmaceutical logistics, ensuring safe and efficient transportation of critical medical supplies nationwide | Photo: Shutterstock.com
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:08 PM IST
Celcius Logistics, a cold chain-focused homegrown third-party logistics company, on Tuesday announced it had raised Rs 250 crore in a Series B funding round co-led by Eurazeo and Omnivore, with participation from existing investor IvyCap Ventures.
 
The amount was raised through a combination of equity investment, debt financing, and secondary transactions. The debt partners include Trifecta Capital, Lighthouse Canton, BlackSoil, UCIC, and GetVantage, among others.
 
With the funds, the company plans to expand its network to over 1,000 cities across the country and enhance its technology platform to meet the growing demand for temperature-sensitive logistics across multiple sectors. Celcius has also made inroads into pharmaceutical logistics, ensuring safe and efficient transportation of critical medical supplies nationwide.
 
Earlier, in May 2024, the end-to-end cold chain solutions provider raised Rs 40 crore in a pre-Series B round. To date, the company has raised around Rs 390 crore to expand its cold chain network and capabilities.
 
“The funding comes at a pivotal time as we scale our operations and strengthen our capabilities across all verticals. We are focused on expanding our reach, deepening customer partnerships, and delivering seamless, reliable, and efficient temperature-sensitive logistics using our tech-driven cold chain solutions. This support enables us to bridge critical industry gaps and drive meaningful transformation in the ecosystem,” said Swarup Bose, founder and chief executive officer of Celcius Logistics.
 
Founded in 2020, the company currently operates in over 600 cities with a network of more than 4,000 vehicles, 150 cold storage and distribution facilities, and over 250 hyperlocal riders. Some of the company’s clients include Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, Domino’s, Keventers, and Baskin Robbins.
Topics :fundingStartupslogistics

First Published: May 06 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

